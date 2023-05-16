Junmoni Rabha Accident: Family Members Dub Death as 'Mysterious'; Urges Probe

Rabha, a Sub-Inspector (SI) of the Assam Police, died in a road accident that took place at Kaliabor in Assam’s Nagaon district.

According to her elder brother Karuna Rabha, Junmoni had gone out with a fellow SI, Aabha Rabha, on Monday night. Later, upon enquiring Aabha, she said that she did not accompany Junmoni to wherever she was going.

"Junmoni went out at around 10 pm last night from Guwahati. She said that a fellow cop Aabha Rabha will accompany her but didn't mention where. When I asked Aabha, she said she was not with Junmoni," he said.

Her mother stated that Junmoni was usually under pressure by top-ranking “people” of the police department.

Moreover, her maternal aunt claimed that after her Junmoni's death, a team of police had "raided" her residence and seized around Rs 1 lakh.

The raid was reportedly conducted based on a complaint lodged against Junmoni Rabha.

The mishap took place on Monday night wherein the vehicle in which Rabha was travelling in, collided with an oncoming container truck bearing registration number ‘UP 78UT 4518’ near Sarubhagia village on National Highway 37.

Sources said that the vehicle was completely crushed in the accident as the impact was huge. Local police reached the scene and rushed the SI to Kaliabor Sub-Divisional Civil Hospital for medical attention but doctors declared her dead on arrival.

It is learned that Rabha was driving towards Upper Assam in civil clothes at around 2 am when the mishap occurred. Her body has now been sent to Nagaon for post-mortem, sources informed.

Junmoni Rabha was a SI at Morakolong police station in Nagaon who made headlines last year for various controversies she was embroiled in – including corruption, criminal conspiracy, and cheating, for which was also arrested. She was later granted bail by a session’s court.