Assam Police Constables Arrested for Drugs Peddling in Hailakandi

Amid the war against drugs drive, this time two Assam Police constables were arrested by Hailakandi Police for allegedly being involved in drug peddling on Wednesday.
According to sources, the constables were arrested based on a complaint lodged by Assam Rifles alleging them to be involved in drug trafficking.
The two accused constables have been identified as Younis Ali and Narayan Das.
Earlier on October 3, the legal authorities in Assam’s Sipajhar seized a cache of narcotics concealed within an Alto vehicle.
During a police operation that took place on Tuesday, 18 containers filled with brown sugar were discovered hidden inside the vehicle's tank.
According to sources, the owner of the vehicle managed to evade arrest by fleeing the scene upon realizing the police presence.
The street value of the seized narcotics was estimated to be approximately Rs 4 crore. The vehicle involved in the smuggling attempt was registered under the number AS-01-JC-6604.