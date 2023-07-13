Assam Police Seizes Heroin from Pharmacy in Hailakandi
The police arrested the owner of the pharmacy, identified as Sayed Ahmed Barbhuiya in connection with the seizure.

Continuing the drive against drugs, Assam Police seized Heroin worth Rs. 15 lakhs from a pharmacy in Hailakandi, the police said on Thursday.

On the basis of source information, the police carried out a search operation at Rajdhani Medical Hall and recovered 43 plastic vials containing 22 grams of Heroin.

Taking to Twitter, Hailakandi Police wrote, “On the basis of source information, a search operation was conducted by the I/C, Hospital TOP and the TSI, Hailakandi, and staff at Rajdhani Medical Hall, W/No. 2, Hailakandi.”

“43 plastic vials containing 22 gm Heroin were recovered and seized from the possession of accused person Sayed Ahmed Barbhuiya, S/O Nizam Uddin Barbhuiya, R/O Barbond Part 2, PS Hailakandi,” the tweet added.

