Assam: Prime Accused in Hailakandi Murder Case Nabbed

Assam police have apprehended Saikul Islam Laskar, the prime accused in the murder case from Shiv Uttar village, while he was attempting to flee the state. Laskar was captured at the Hailakandi-Cachar district border.
The incident in question dates back to August 12, when Anam Uddin was killed while mediating a dispute between Laskar of Shiv Uttar village and Didar Uddin of Ujankupa village. Initially, police suspected that the suspects were seeking refuge in the neighboring state of Mizoram.
In a related development, a violent mob attacked Shiv Uttar village on the night of August 19, setting fire to the residence of a murder suspect and causing significant damage. The mob, frustrated by the lack of arrests, torched three houses, ransacked four others, and burned a motorcycle and a four-wheeler.
Additional Superintendent of Police (Crime) Shamirdaptar Baruah confirmed the destruction and noted that 16 individuals involved in the arson have been arrested. To control the situation, police imposed Section 144 in the village, although the restrictions were lifted the following morning.