Mob Torches Residence of Murder Accused in Assam's Hailakandi; Police Arrest 16

A violent mob set fire to the residence of a murder accused in Shiv Uttar village, Hailakandi district, on Monday night, in response to the killing of an elderly man, Anam Uddin, a week earlier.
The mob, angered by the lack of arrests, torched three houses and ransacked four others in the village. In addition, a motorcycle and a four-wheeler were also set ablaze, informed Additional Superintendent of Police (Crime), Shamirdaptar Baruah to the media.
According to reports, the incident traces back to a fatal altercation on August 12, where Anam Uddin was killed while attempting to mediate a dispute between Saikul Islam Laskar of Shiv Uttar village and Didar Uddin of Ujankupa village.
The police claimed the suspects are believed to be taking shelter in the neighboring state of Mizoram.
Despite nearly a week passing since the incident, police have yet to apprehend the accused killers, which has fueled public outrage in the area. The enraged crowd ultimately resorted to violence, ransacking and burning the homes of the suspects.
Police responded by arresting 16 individuals involved in the destruction of property. The police also imposed Section 144 in the village to prevent further unrest, although the restrictions were lifted the following morning.
A police force has been deployed to maintain peace in the area.
Additional Superintendent Baruah assured that all other accused involved in the incident would be arrested soon.