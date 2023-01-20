Assam: Smuggling Bid Foiled In Hailakandi, 600 Urea Bags Seized

Panchgram Police in the Hailakandi district of Assam foiled a urea smuggling bid and seized a massive truckload of subsidized urea being illegally transported out of the state, officials informed on Friday.
According to reports, an operation was carried out by a police team after they received information of a truck laden with subsidized urea trying to smuggle it out of Assam.
Based on the inputs, a truck carrying the consignment was intercepted and the fertilizer load was seized by the officials. Police also detained the driver and the co-pilot of the truck on charges of smuggling.
The smugglers attempted to deliver the fertilizer with an invoice for transporting rice, officials mentioned. During the operation a total of 600 sacks of urea were seized and the truck was also taken into custody.
The truck carrying the consignment had registration numbers PY-02-V-6013, officials further informed, adding that the total seizure was worth an estimated Rs 60 lakh.
Meanwhile, both the driver and the co-pilot of the truck have been taken in by the police for questioning in connection with the matter.
It may be noted that yesterday, in a big haul, the Guwahati police arrested one person and seized 320 kilograms of cannabis from a truck. The arrested person was identified as Thongiya Mog of Tripura.
According to the reports, a Special Team of Guwahati City Police led by Joint Commissioner of Police Partha Sarathi Mahanta busted the consignment of cannabis from a truck at the Khanapara area in Assam's Dispur on Thursday night.
"A huge haul of 320 kg of cannabis was made from the secret chambers in the truck," Joint Commissioner of Guwahati Police, Partha Sarathi Mahanta said.
Earlier, a huge consignment of cannabis was recovered at Lumding Railway Station on the evening of January 15 in Assam’s Hojai district.
According to sources, a joint operation was carried out by Lumding RPF, CID, and SCORT team from Guwahati in Southbound Agartala-Deogarh Express from AC compartment and seized the cannabis.
The seized cannabis weighed aroind 1 quintal and 17 kg. Police also arrested eight peddlers in connection to the seizure.