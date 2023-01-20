Assam: Smuggling Bid Foiled In Hailakandi, 600 Urea Bags Seized

Panchgram Police in the Hailakandi district of Assam foiled a urea smuggling bid and seized a massive truckload of subsidized urea being illegally transported out of the state, officials informed on Friday.

According to reports, an operation was carried out by a police team after they received information of a truck laden with subsidized urea trying to smuggle it out of Assam.

Based on the inputs, a truck carrying the consignment was intercepted and the fertilizer load was seized by the officials. Police also detained the driver and the co-pilot of the truck on charges of smuggling.

The smugglers attempted to deliver the fertilizer with an invoice for transporting rice, officials mentioned. During the operation a total of 600 sacks of urea were seized and the truck was also taken into custody.

The truck carrying the consignment had registration numbers PY-02-V-6013, officials further informed, adding that the total seizure was worth an estimated Rs 60 lakh.

Meanwhile, both the driver and the co-pilot of the truck have been taken in by the police for questioning in connection with the matter.