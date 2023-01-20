Guwahati: Massive Cannabis Lot Seized, 1 Held

In a big haul, the Guwahati police arrested one person on Thursday and seized 320 kilograms of cannabis from a truck.

The arrested person has been identified as Thongiya Mog of Tripura.

According to the reports, a Special Team of Guwahati City Police led by Joint Commissioner of Police Partha Sarathi Mahanta busted the consignment of cannabis from a truck at the Khanapara area in Assam's Dispur on Thursday night.

"A huge haul of 320 kg of cannabis was made from the secret chambers in the truck," Joint Commissioner of Guwahati Police, Partha Sarathi Mahanta said.