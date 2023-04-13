Assam: Yaba Tablets Worth Rs 40 Lakhs Seized In Hailakandi

In a major victory against the drug menace in Assam, authorities seized Yaba Tablets worth around Rs 40 lakhs in the Hailakandi district of the state on Thursday.

As per initial reports, officials seized a massive consignment of Yaba Tablets at Narainpur Pt III of Hailakandi. Police said that the seized consignment contained a total of 10,000 Yaba Tablets.

Moreover, a notorious peddler, whose name had popped up in several previous cases of drug trafficking and peddling in the region was also caught during the operation, informed the police.

The detained peddler was identified by police as Bilal Uddin Choudhury. Moreover, officials estimated that the seized consignment was worth around Rs 40 lakhs in the international drug markets.

Earlier this month, Assam Police seized a huge quantity of Yaba tablets worth Rs. 10 lakhs in Karimganj district on April 9.

According to information received, the police had specific inputs regarding the yaba tablets and carried out an operation in the Badarpur area of Karimganj.

During the operation, they were successfully able to seize a bag full of yaba tablets. A notorious drug peddler, identified as Dilawar Hussain, fled the scene after he caught a whiff of the police looking around for him.

Meanwhile, the bag contained as many as 110 packets filled with yaba tablets. The market value of the seized tablets is suspected to around Rs. 10 lakhs.

A day before that, as many as 600 yaba tablets were seized in South Salmara district. According to reports, a joint operation was conducted by Border Security Force (BSF) and Guwahati Frontier against trans-border crimes and narcotics trafficking when the yaba tablets were seized at Assam-Bangladesh international border.

One narcotic smuggler was also apprehended from a village in the district in connection with the seizure. The market value of the seized tablets was suspected to be Rs. 3 lakhs.

Officials informed that the tablets were to be smuggled to Bangladesh when it was seized. They then handed over the apprehended drug dealer and seized items to the police.