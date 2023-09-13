Assam: Youth Arrested After Firing Incident In Hailakandi

An incident of firing was reported from Assam's Hailakandi on Wednesday following which one youth was arrested, officials informed.
According to officials, the incident took place last night at Badlabadli village in the Hailakandi district close to the Assam-Mizoram interstate border where officials were able to seize a country-made pistol from the possession of the accused.
Sources informed that an altercation broke out between two people at Badlabadli village when the accused brandished the weapon and fired at the other person in front of him. Moreover, he then went on to fire a blank in the air.
After the incident of firing took place, the locals informed the officials at the Jamira Police Patrol Post. The officer-in-charge of the Jamira Police Post reached the scene of the crime with a team of policemen and arrested the accused.
Officials identified the accused youth as one Rajen Riyang and seized a country-made pistol from his possession.
Meanwhile, it has been revealed that no person was injured in the firing incident, however, a tense atmosphere has gripped the region in the aftermath of the firing.