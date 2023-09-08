Over 50 Injured in Firing Incident in Manipur’s Pallel: Reports

Over 50 civilians were injured in fresh firing incidents that occurred in Manipur’s Pallel on Friday, reports said.
According to sources, among the injured persons, 20 persons have sustained bullet injuries.
The injured persons were rushed to Jiban Hospital in Kakching right after the incident. However, one person identified as Yengkhom Jiten (43) succumbed to bullet injuries.
Meanwhile, the Indigenous Tribal Leaders’ Forum (ITLF) stated that one Assam Rifles jawan and one Kuki-Zo village volunteer were killed in today’s firing. ITLF accused that Meitei gunmen dressed in military combat uniforms began firing at the village from a nearby hill. ITLF said village guards and some India Reserve Battalion (IRB) personnel stationed near the village resorted to fire on the militants.
On the other hand, the security forces reportedly seized a huge cache of arms and ammunition during search operations conducted at various places across Manipur including Imphal West, Imphal East, Kangpokpi and Thoubal districts.
As per information, 17 bunkers were destroyed during the operations in Imphal East. According to the Manipur Police, six weapons, 19 bullets, and three locally made guns were seized. However, no civilian was arrested in the operations.