Auto Driver Beaten To Death After Deceptive Phone Call In Assam's Hailakandi

An auto-rickshaw driver lost his life after being brutally beaten with a stick by a group of unidentified miscreants in Assam’s Hailakandi district on Thursday night.
According to sources, the victim man, identified as Falaluddin Ansari, was lured to Manipur tea estate in Katlichera area via a phone call, following which he was attacked and killed by the miscreants.
The incident has sparked widespread outrage among locals, leading to protests at the local police station. They have demanded swift and severe punishment for the accused individuals responsible for the fatal assault at the earliest.
Meanwhile, the deceased's family, devastated by the loss, has lodged a complaint at the local police station in regards to the incident.
An investigation has been initiated.