Tripura

Assam Rifles & Customs Dept Seize 240 kg Marijuana Worth Rs 1.08 Cr in Tripura

Collaborative Effort Yields Significant Interception, Highlighting Vigilance Against Drug Trafficking in the Region.
Assam Rifles & Customs Dept Seize 240 kg Marijuana Worth Rs 1.08 Cr in Tripura
Assam Rifles & Customs Dept Seize 240 kg Marijuana Worth Rs 1.08 Cr in Tripura
Pratidin Time

In a collaborative effort between the Assam Rifles and the Customs Department, a significant seizure took place in Tripura on March 17, 2024. A joint operation, sparked by credible intelligence, was initiated by the Assam Rifles in the general area of Jirania, West Tripura district.

During the operation, a substantial quantity of 240 kilograms of Marijuana, valued at Rs 1.08 Crore, was intercepted and seized by the vigilant team. Following protocol, the confiscated contraband was promptly handed over to the Customs Department for further investigation and legal proceedings.

This successful operation underscores the commitment of law enforcement agencies to combat illicit activities and maintain the integrity of the region. It serves as a reminder of the collaborative efforts required to uphold law and order, ensuring the safety and well-being of communities.

Assam Rifles & Customs Dept Seize 240 kg Marijuana Worth Rs 1.08 Cr in Tripura
BSF Foils Smuggling Attempt, Seizes Clothing and Health Supplements Worth 14 Lakhs
Assam Rifles
Customs Department
Marijuana Seized

Related Stories

No stories found.

No stories found.
tripura>>north-east/tripura/assam-rifles-customs-dept-seize-240-kg-marijuana-worth-rs-108-cr-in-tripura
logo
Pratidin Time
www.pratidintime.com