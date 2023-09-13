Child Marriage Crackdown: 17 Fake Qazis Held in Assam’s Hailakandi

As the police continue their crackdown on child marriage, at least 17 fake qazis were apprehended in Assam’s Hailakandi district on Wednesday.
According to sources, the fake qazis were apprehended from various locations in the district on suspicion of their involvement in child marriages.
The apprehended qazis have been identified as Aziruddin Laskar, Mufti Abul Hussain, Asadullah Laskar, Kaisur Ahmed, Abdul Jalal Laskar, Sarifuddin Barbhuiya, Farizuddin Laskar, Saidul Haque, Nurul Haque Laskar, and Abdul Salam Barbhuiya.
It is learned that the police has seized ten Kabul namas from their possessions.
It may be mentioned that earlier this month, Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma had announced that massive crackdowns against child marriage will be launched across the state every six months.
The Chief Minister also added that ‘big arrests’ were likely at the next drive that will be conducted later this month.
CM Sarma said he was hopeful that the scourge of child marriage would be rooted out from Assam by 2026.
While speaking to media persons on the issue, CM Sarma said, “Our campaign against child marriage will take place every six months. The next drive will be launched this month. The police are doing their job and you will hear about some big arrests once the drive is launched.”