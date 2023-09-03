Child Marriage Crackdown Leads To 1 Arrest In Assam's Rupohihat

After Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma announced crackdown against child marriages across the state every six months, an operation was carried out at Rupohihat in the state.
During the operation at Rupohihat in the Nagaon district of Assam, officials managed to nab one person accused of child marriage.
According to information received, the accused was identified as one Mitin Konwar.
He has been accused of marrying a minor girl aged just 16 years. Nagaon police nabbed him after they received complaints about his actions.
It may be noted that earlier in the day, the Assam CM had announced that massive crackdowns against child marriage will be launched across Assam every six months.
The Chief Minister also added that ‘big arrests’ are likely at the next drive which will be conducted later this month.
CM Sarma said that he was hopeful that the scourge of child marriage will be rooted out from Assam by 2026.
While speaking to media persons on the issue, CM Sarma said, “Our campaign against child marriage will take place every six months. The next drive will be launched this month. The police are doing their job and you will hear about some big arrests once the drive is launched.”