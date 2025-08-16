Hailakandi Doctor Targeted by Angry Youths, Flees Health Centre

A duty doctor at the Kalinagar Primary Health Centre in Hailakandi narrowly escaped a violent attack by a group of local youths on Friday. The incident occurred when a student, returning home from school in Katakhal, got into a dispute with a local youth, leaving the student injured.

The injured student was brought to the Kalinagar Primary Health Centre for first aid. While arranging an ambulance for transfer to Silchar Medical College Hospital (SMCH), Dr. Abu Saleh Barbhuiya was reportedly attacked by nearly ten youths wielding rods and sharp weapons. The doctor sustained minor injuries but managed to flee the health facility to protect his life.

The attack led to a tense situation at the health centre, prompting a swift police response. A large police team arrived and brought the situation under control. The assailants fled before being apprehended.

Dr. Barbhuiya has identified several of the attackers, and a case has been registered at the Panchgram Police Station. The police are investigating the incident and taking steps to ensure the safety of medical staff in the area.

