Assam: Hailakandi BJP Leader Held on Fraud Charges

A week after Moon Ingtipi was arrested, another Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader has been apprehended in Assam’s Hailakandi on Thursday for allegedly extorting money from several people on the pretext of providing them government jobs.
The BJP leader has been identified as Ansarul Hoque Choudhury who is the state executive member of Assam BJP Minority Morcha, sources said.
Last Wednesday, BJP leader Moon Ingtipi was arrested on alleged fraud charges in Karbi Anglong district. Ingtipi was the secretary of BJP’s Kisan Morcha in Karbi Anglong.
It was also learned that Ingtipi had extorted money from the victims by using the names of Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma and Chief Executive Member (CEM) of Karbi Anglong Autonomous Council, Tuliram Ronghang.