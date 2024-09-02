Man Sentenced to Life for 2023 Double Murder in Assam’s Hailakandi

In a swift legal process, Hailakandi Additional District and Sessions Judge M.H. Barbhuiya sentenced Kuchira Tripura to life imprisonment on Monday for the chilling murder of two children that occurred last year.
The verdict, delivered just six months after the charges were framed, comes in the wake of the shocking incident on September 2, 2023, which had a profound impact on the Hailakandi district.
Public prosecutor Shantanu Sharma noted that the case, registered under Katlicherra Police Station (Case No 192/23) by Buranjoy Tripura, father of the deceased children, was resolved quickly due to the timely submission of the charge sheet by the police.
The victims, Dhananjay Tripura (7) and Sarnajoy Tripura (12), were found with head injuries in an abandoned pond in Katanala village, Mizoram suburb of the district. Investigations revealed that Kuchira Tripura attacked the children with a weapon while they were collecting bamboo sticks near his home and then discarded their bodies in the pond during the night.
Santosh Tripura (15), the accused's son, provided crucial eyewitness testimony that contributed to the rapid resolution of the case.
In addition to the life sentence, Kuchira Tripura was fined Rs 10,000, with an additional three-month jail term if the fine is not paid.
Judge Barbhuiya also ordered the District Legal Services Authority (DLSA) to compensate the victims' family with Rs 5 lakh for the loss of their two children.