Missing Minor Brothers Found Dead in Assam’s Hailakandi

In a shocking incident, two minor brothers missing for two days were found dead in Assam’s Hailakandi district on Monday morning.
According to sources, the minors were allegedly stabbed to death with a machete by some unidentified miscreants.
The deceased have been identified as Dhananjay Tripura and Dilujoy Tripura who were missing since Saturday and today morning their bodies were recovered from Khujarai Basti.
The father of the deceased said, “My son went out on Saturday and didn’t return. We searched for several hours in the evening but couldn’t find them. Today someone informed us that they saw two bodied floating in water. At first we suspected that they might have been killed after falling in the water, however, we saw there were injury marks and realized it was case of murder. I immediately approached the police following the incident.”
Meanwhile, the police reached the spot and sent their bodies to S.K. Roy Civil Hospital for post-mortem examination.