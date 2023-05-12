Massive Fire Guts Property Worth over Rs 2 Crores in Assam’s Hailakandi

Property worth over Rs. 2 crores was destroyed as around 20 business establishments were gutted in a massive fire that broke out at Ratanpur Bazar under Assam’s Hailakandi district on Thursday night.
Although the fire tenders arrived at the spot to douse the flames however, more than 20 business establishments were reduced to ashes.
It is suspected that property worth more than Rs. 20 crores was gutted in the fire.
Meanwhile, the locals claimed that the fire had caused due to the negligence of the electricity department. They said that the department was urged to replace the old electrical wires with new ones in the market place however, the department didn’t pay any heed to their requests due to which, they alleged, the fire incident happened. So far, the actual cause behind the fire incident is yet to be ascertained.
The locals further urged the district authorities to pay compensation to the affected families in the incident.