Hideous Incident of Child Abuse Reported In Assam's Bokakhat

Four minor children were subjected to physical assault and humiliation by a salon owner in the Difloo Tea Estate situated in Assam’s Bokakhat. The incident took place at a salon owned by Papu Thakur, located on Naharjan Difloo Road during the day hours of Friday.
According to sources, the children, aged between 8 and 12 years, from the Difloo garden, entered the salon consuming lichi drink and Coca-Cola, upon which the children were forced to kneel for six hours while enduring verbal and physical abuse by the salon owner. The salon owner proceeded to shave their heads, further exacerbating their humiliation.
According to sources, Keshav Kurmi, the president of the village protection witnessed the entire ordeal. This has raised questions among the conscious community, as they wonder who granted Kurmi the right to take the law into his own hands.
After then incident came to fore, the Assam Tea Tribes Student’s Union (ATTSA), lodged an FIR at the Bokakhat police station seeking justice for the children.
Further, the ATTSA also threatened to hold protests if justice was not served.
Subsequently, the Bokakhat police promptly detained Papu Thakur, and the four traumatized children were immediately placed under the care of the Child Welfare Committee (CWC) in Golaghat.