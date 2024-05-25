Scorching Heat Causes Four Students to Collapse in Hailakandi District Schools

In a distressing incident, four students collapsed due to the intense heat while classes were in session. The incident occurred at Baldabaldi ME School and Baldabaldi Lower Primary School, under the Katlicherra education block in Hailakandi district.
The extreme temperatures have been affecting the region, and despite the ongoing heatwave, schools have remained open. During regular teaching activities, four students fell unconscious and were immediately rushed to the hospital for medical attention.
It is to be noted that in response to the escalating temperatures and scorching heatwave conditions, educational institutions in various districts have already rescheduled their timings to prioritize the well-being of students.
The directive, bearing the approval of the District Commissioner, underscores the administration's commitment to safeguarding students' health during extreme weather conditions. The adjustment aims to minimize students' exposure to the scorching heat, creating a conducive learning environment.