Heatwave Spurs School Timings Shift in Morigaon and Bongaigaon

In response to the escalating temperatures and scorching heatwave conditions, educational institutions in Morigaon and Bongaigaon districts have rescheduled their timings to prioritize the well-being of students.
Effective from May 25th, 2024, the new timings for schools across different categories in Morigaon district are as follows:
Lower Primary Schools: 7:30 A.M. to 11:30 A.M.
Upper Primary Schools: 7:30 A.M. to 01:15 P.M.
Secondary & Higher Secondary Schools: 7:30 A.M. to 01:55 P.M.
The directive, bearing the approval of the District Commissioner, underscores the administration's commitment to safeguarding students' health during extreme weather conditions. The adjustment aims to minimize students' exposure to the scorching heat, creating a conducive learning environment.
Similarly, in Bongaigaon district, the Office of the District Commissioner has issued an order modifying school timings effective from May 27 :
Lower Primary Schools: 7:00 A.M. to 10:00 A.M.
Middle English and Upper Primary Schools: 7:00 A.M. to 11:00 A.M.
High Schools and Higher Secondary Schools: 7:00 A.M. to 12:00 noon.
Outdoor activities, including sports and assemblies, will be suspended, while indoor activities may continue with precautions. Schools are directed to provide cool drinking water, shaded areas, and water bottles for students' comfort and safety.
Strict compliance with the order is mandated, with school inspectors tasked to ensure adherence. The order will remain in effect until further notice, with adjustments based on ongoing weather assessments.
These measures highlight the administration's proactive approach to mitigate the adverse effects of heatwaves on students' health and safety.