Heatwave Spurs School Timings Shift in Morigaon and Bongaigaon

Similarly, in Bongaigaon district, the Office of the District Commissioner has issued an order modifying school timings effective from May 27 :

Lower Primary Schools: 7:00 A.M. to 10:00 A.M.

Middle English and Upper Primary Schools: 7:00 A.M. to 11:00 A.M.

High Schools and Higher Secondary Schools: 7:00 A.M. to 12:00 noon.