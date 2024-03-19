Man Injured in Brutal Attack in Assam's Cachar District; Probe Underway

A poignant incident unfolded in Assam’s Cachar district on March 18, leaving a man injured after being assaulted with sharp weapons. Eyewitnesses reported that the assailant, armed with lethal weapons, launched an attack on the victim, prompting swift intervention by locals who rescued the injured youth and promptly alerted law enforcement.
According to reports, the victim, identified as Abdul Khalik, was reportedly passing by the Jama Masjid at Rajghat village in the Dholai area of Cachar district when the assailant, Fayez Uddin Laskar, mounted the attack. Khalik sustained severe injuries from multiple blows inflicted with sharp weapons, rendering him unconscious.
In a desperate bid for survival, Khalik's attempts to fend off the attacker proved futile, leading to his grievous injuries. As the assailant attempted to flee the scene, vigilant locals apprehended Laskar and handed him over to the authorities.
The motive behind the assault on Abdul Khalik remains unclear, and investigations are underway to unravel the mystery surrounding the incident. Police have launched a thorough probe to ascertain the circumstances that led to the attack and bring the perpetrators to justice.