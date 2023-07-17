Woman Electrocuted To Death In Assam's Hailakandi

Tensions prevailed in Assam’s Hailakandi on Monday after a woman was tragically electrocuted to death after she stepped on an exposed high-powered live wire.
The incident was reported from Katakhal area wherein the deceased woman, identified as Padmarani Sinha, came in contact with a high-powered electrical wire that was exposed on the ground. She died on the spot.
Following the incident, a large crowd gathered in the area and blamed the power department for the unfortunate death. They alleged that the mishap was a result of negligence on the part of the power department.
Local police arrived at the scene after and recovered the body for post-mortem.
Earlier this year, two workers of the Oil India Limited (OIL) were killed and another was injured in an electrocution incident that occurred in Guwahati’s Narengi.
The trio was working inside the OIL premises at Narengi when they came in contact with a high-powered electric wire.
While two of them were electrocuted to death, another sustained serious burn injuries.
Following the incident, the injured worker was rushed to Gauhati Medical College Hospital (GMCH) for medical attention.