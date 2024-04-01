Rain, Hailstorm Ravage Assam's Kamrup District: Houses Damaged, Residents Injured

Meanwhile, Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma has assured swift action and support in the aftermath of the devastating hailstorm that wreaked havoc across several parts of the state. In an 'X' post, CM Sarma disclosed that he had received a call from Union Home Minister Amit Shah, expressing concern over the aftermath of the heavy rains and winds that struck parts of Assam on March 31. The Chief Minister expressed his gratitude for the assurance of full support and assistance for relief and rehabilitation on behalf of the Government of India.