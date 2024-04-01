Rain, Hailstorm Ravage Assam's Kamrup District: Houses Damaged, Residents Injured

Following weeks of dry and scorching weather, parts of Assam's Kamrup district and neighboring areas were struck by heavy rains accompanied by hailstorms on Sunday, resulting in widespread damage to both public and private properties.
The Nagarbera area of Kamrup district bore the brunt of the severe hailstorm, with several houses sustaining damage and trees along with electric poles being uprooted. Villages such as Naitor Kalyanpur, Naitor Udla, Jamlai, Bidyanagar, and Hekra were among the worst affected areas. Roads were blocked for hours due to uprooted trees, disrupting vehicular movement across the district.
One resident of Nagarbera recounted the ordeal, stating, "My house was damaged, and many other houses in our locality were also damaged. Many families of Naitor Udla, Kalyanpur, Jamlai, Bidyanagar, Lahotari, and Nagarbera have been badly affected. My wife and daughter were busy cooking when a bunch of trees hit my house due to the storm. Both of them were injured."
He continued, "Later I took them to a hospital."
Another resident lamented the damage to his property, saying, "My house has been severely damaged due to the rains and hail last night. Several trees have also been uprooted in the area."
Prior to this, southeastern Manipur and Assam's Jorhat were also hit by strong winds, heavy rains, and lightning on Sunday, causing damage to several houses, crops, and livestock shelters. Particularly affected were Thoubal's Sapam Leikai and Khongjom villages in Manipur, where houses, buildings, and crops suffered severe damage.
Meanwhile, Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma has assured swift action and support in the aftermath of the devastating hailstorm that wreaked havoc across several parts of the state. In an 'X' post, CM Sarma disclosed that he had received a call from Union Home Minister Amit Shah, expressing concern over the aftermath of the heavy rains and winds that struck parts of Assam on March 31. The Chief Minister expressed his gratitude for the assurance of full support and assistance for relief and rehabilitation on behalf of the Government of India.