Nor'wester Wreaks Havoc In Jalpaiguri: 5 Dead, 500 Injured

In a devastating turn of events, a nor'wester (Kalbaisakhi) unleashed havoc in parts of Jalpaiguri district in West Bengal, resulting in the loss of lives and extensive damage to property.
The calamity struck on Sunday afternoon, claiming the lives of at least five individuals, including a woman, and leaving around 500 others injured. Severe damage was reported to numerous houses across the affected areas.
Responding promptly to the crisis, Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee cancelled her scheduled engagements and personally visited Jalpaiguri to assess the situation. Expressing her condolences to the affected families, she assured that the government is fully committed to providing necessary assistance to the victims. She also commended the efforts of the administration and healthcare workers in managing the aftermath of the disaster.
The storm, which lasted approximately ten minutes, wreaked havoc on villages spanning several square kilometers. Despite the swift rescue operations, the toll on lives and property was significant. A total of 170 injured individuals were admitted to Jalpaiguri Medical College and Hospital, with additional casualties treated at other medical facilities in the vicinity.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi also extended his condolences and pledged support to those affected by the calamity. He wrote in ‘X’, “My thoughts are with those affected by the storms in Jalpaiguri-Mainaguri areas of West Bengal. Condolences to those who have lost their loved ones," Modi wrote in a post on X, Modi.
"I would also urge all @BJP4Bengal Karyakartas to assist those affected,” PM Modi added.
The storm left a trail of destruction, with reports of damaged houses, uprooted trees, and collapsed electric poles. While neighboring districts experienced similar weather disturbances, Jalpaiguri bore the brunt of the norwester.
Earlier in the day, The District Magistrate of Jalpaiguri, said four people had died so far. The deceased were identified as Dwijendra Narayan Sarkar (52), Anima Roy (49), Jogen Roy (70) and Samar Roy (64).