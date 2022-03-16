Half-Day Off For Assam Govt Staff To Watch "The Kashmir Files": CM Sarma

The government of Assam on Tuesday announced that state government employees will be granted half-day leave to watch the newly released film, The Kashmir Files.

The film, that depicts the mass exodus of Kashmiri Pundits from the state in the 1990s, is a relatively unexplored territory by filmmakers and has created a lot of buzz since its release with several states announcing a slash in taxes on it.

BJP ruled states Uttar Pradesh, Gujarat, Madhya Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Haryana, Karnataka, Tripura and Goa had announced that the film would be tax-free in the respective states.

As it stands, Chief Minister of Assam Dr. Himanta Biswa Sarma announced on Tuesday evening that the state will grant half-day leave to its government employees in order to watch the film.

The CM tweeted, “Glad to announce that our government employees will be entitled for half-day special leave to watch The Kashmir Files.”

“They will have to only inform their superior officers and submit the tickets the next day,” he added.