Half-Day Off For Assam Govt Staff To Watch "The Kashmir Files": CM Sarma

The government of Assam on Tuesday announced that state government employees will be granted half-day leave to watch the newly released film, The Kashmir Files.
The film, that depicts the mass exodus of Kashmiri Pundits from the state in the 1990s, is a relatively unexplored territory by filmmakers and has created a lot of buzz since its release with several states announcing a slash in taxes on it.
BJP ruled states Uttar Pradesh, Gujarat, Madhya Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Haryana, Karnataka, Tripura and Goa had announced that the film would be tax-free in the respective states.
As it stands, Chief Minister of Assam Dr. Himanta Biswa Sarma announced on Tuesday evening that the state will grant half-day leave to its government employees in order to watch the film.
The CM tweeted, “Glad to announce that our government employees will be entitled for half-day special leave to watch The Kashmir Files.”
“They will have to only inform their superior officers and submit the tickets the next day,” he added.
CM Sarma also informed that unlike other states, Assam does not have an entertainment tax, thus not necesitating a tax slash on the film.
Notably, CM Sarma, accompanied by his cabinet collegues, had watched the film yesterday at the PVR theatre in Guwahati’s City Centre mall.
Addressing the media after watching the film, he said that the genocide of Kashmiri Pundits was a blot on humanity.
The CM said, “The Kashmiri Pandit genocide and their exodus are a blot on humanity. Moved by the heart-wrenching portrayal of their plight in The Kashmir Files, which I watched along with my cabinet colleagues.”
Meanwhile, Prime Minister Narendra Modi had also praised the film earlier saying that the makers did a good job “bringing the truth in its correct form.”
Directed by Vivek Agnihotri, The Kashmir Files has Anupam Kher and Mithun Chakraborty in starring roles. It has been produced by Zee Studios and Abhishek Agarwal Arts.