Half-Decomposed Bodies of Mother, Daughter Found in Assam’s Rangia

In a sensational incident, the half decomposed bodies of a mother-daughter duo were found in Rangia under Assam’s Kamrup (Rural) district on Monday.
The bodies were found in an apartment near Shiv Mandir creating a tense environment in the area.
The deceased have been identified as Kanika Agarwala and Pinu Agarwala.
Meanwhile, the police arrived at the spot and launched a probe into the matter.
Earlier this year, a decomposed body of a new born was found stuffed in a sack in Golaghat’s Barpathar locality.
The body was recovered nearby the residence of one Lalit Boro in Basapathar locality under Barpathar police station.
Sources informed that the family members of Lalit Boro first spotted the sack being bitten by a dog and accordingly informed Barpathar police.
The village defence party (VDP) members, along with the Barpathar police, rushed to the spot and had started an investigation into the case.