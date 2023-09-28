Hand Grenade Recovered at Contractor’s Residence in Assam’s Charaideo

Panic gripped in Charaideo’s Moran after the recovery of a hand grenade at a residence of a businessman cum contractor on Thursday morning.
The incident was reported at Botamora locality in Moran.
According to sources, the hand grenade was discovered by workers on the premises of Kanak Gogoi's (contractor) dwelling, causing panic and terror among the people in the surrounding areas.
A team of police headed by officer-in-charge Atul Patra reached the spot and recovered the grenade in the presence of a bomb squad.
It has also come to the fore that five months back, the militant organization ULFA-I had allegedly demanded a sum of Rs 50 lakh from Gogoi and also threatened him over the phone.
The victim then filed an FIR with Moran Police Station; nevertheless, today's grenade fear at his home has plunged Gogoi and his family into a panic.
Meanwhile, neighbours and other locals assume Kanak Gogoi is behind the grenade fear that has caused alarm in the neighbourhood.
Some of them claimed that Gogoi was seeking to gain the advantage of a personal security officer (PSO); therefore he planted the explosive inside his premises.