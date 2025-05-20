Harmeet Singh, Known for Tech-Driven Policing, Named Assam’s New DGP

The Assam Government has officially appointed Harmeet Singh, IPS (1992 batch), as the Director General of Police (DGP), Assam. His promotion to the prestigious Apex Scale in Level 17 of the Pay Matrix comes into effect from the day he took charge of the office.

Advertisment

The appointment follows a directive from the state’s Home (A) Department and comes after the previous DGP, GP Singh, stepped down from the position. The leadership handover marks a pivotal shift in the state’s policing structure.

Before his elevation, Singh had been serving as the acting DGP while simultaneously holding key posts such as Director General of Civil Defence and Commandant General of Home Guards. Additionally, he continues to serve as the Director of Fire & Emergency Services, showcasing his wide-ranging responsibilities within Assam’s law and order framework.

Singh's academic credentials include a BA (Hons) in History from St. Stephen’s College, Delhi University, and a Master’s in History from Punjab University, Chandigarh. His background reflects both academic excellence and a deep understanding of complex socio-political issues.

Throughout his career, he has developed expertise in diverse areas such as counter-terrorism, conflict resolution, cyber security, radicalization prevention, child protection, and emergency response. He has also been at the forefront of implementing technology-driven reforms in policing, with a strong focus on citizen engagement and smart governance.

In recognition of his exemplary service, Singh has been the recipient of several national honours, including the Police Medal for Gallantry, President’s Police Medal for Distinguished Service, Indian Police Medal for Meritorious Service, Ati Utkrisht Seva Padak, Antrik Seva Suraksha Padak, Kathin Seva (Special Duty) Medal, and the Police Antrik Suraksha Seva Padak for the North East Region.

With his confirmed appointment as DGP, Harmeet Singh is expected to bring a forward-looking approach to policing in Assam—grounded in experience, innovation, and a commitment to public welfare.

Also Read: Assam: GP Singh Shifts to CRPF, Harmeet Singh Takes Over as Interim DGP