Assam: GP Singh Shifts to CRPF, Harmeet Singh Takes Over as Interim DGP

In a major development, Gyanendra Pratap Singh, the Director General of Police (DGP) of Assam, has been relieved from his duties and placed at the disposal of the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) for a tenure as Director General (DG level).

This move follows a letter from the Ministry of Home Affairs, Government of India, under which Singh will serve in the CRPF at Level-16 of the Pay Matrix on a deputation basis.

His tenure will last until his superannuation on November 30, 2027, or until further orders, whichever is earlier.

In the interim, Harmeet Singh, the Director General of Civil Defence and Commandant General of Home Guards, Assam, will take on the additional responsibility of temporarily overseeing the duties of the Director General of Police, Assam.

Singh will manage these duties alongside his current role, ensuring the smooth functioning of the police department until a permanent replacement is appointed or further directions are issued.

It is noteworthy that the Appointments Committee of the Cabinet had approved the proposal from the Ministry of Home Affairs on January 18, 2025, for Gyanendra Pratap Singh’s appointment as Director General of the CRPF.

