Harmful Chinese Garlic Floods Markets In Assam

Chinese garlic is being smuggled into the state by the truckload daily without any such testing reveals a concerning level of negligence on the part of the state’s Food and Civil Supplies Department.

As compared to local garlic, Chinese garlic is naturally larger in size and lacks any distinctive odor, with its side effects well documented. Notably, India banned the import of Chinese garlic in 2014 following reports of garlic infested with fungus entering the country.