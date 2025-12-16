Harvest, Heritage and Hope: Rabha Village in Goalpara Celebrates Age-Old Horibol Festival

In a quiet corner of Assam along the Meghalaya border in Goalpara District, where development remains a distant promise and daily life is shaped by hardship, the Rabha community of Hati Gaon once again came together to celebrate the age-old Horibol Festival, a powerful reminder that tradition, community and dignity can endure even in the most neglected regions.

Surrounded by paddy fields and far from the glare of official attention, villagers gathered to mark the end of the harvest season, reaffirming customs that have been passed down through generations. At a time when traditional values are often said to be fading from Assamese society, the Rabha people of this border village continue to practise and protect their cultural identity, while consciously passing it on to the younger generation.

In keeping with tradition, the villagers collectively harvested the last sheaf of paddy from a farmer’s field and carried it to the household, symbolising shared labour and collective ownership of joy and hardship alike. The ritual culminated in a community feast, where jonga (traditional rice beer) and meat were prepared and shared, bringing the entire village together in a rare moment of celebration and unity.

Elders described the Horibol Festival as more than a ritual, it is a living expression of solidarity, gratitude to nature and the spirit of togetherness that sustains the community through difficult times.

Adding a new dimension to the celebration is the work of the Ajagar Social Circle, which has taken the lead in guiding farmers towards natural and chemical-free farming practices. Through sustained efforts, the organisation is helping transform Hati Gaon into a fertiliser-free village, blending ancestral wisdom with environmentally conscious agriculture.

In a region where government support remains scarce, the Horibol Festival stands as a quiet act of resilience, proof that even on the margins, culture, hope and community continue to thrive.

