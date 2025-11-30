Hatsingimari-Manikachar Road in Shambles: Locals Suffer, Authorities Indifferent

The 22-km Hatsingimari-Manikachar road, a key artery of the South Salmara-Manikachar district, has fallen into a state of complete disrepair, causing severe hardships for daily commuters.

Thousands of locals, including school students, are forced to endure what residents describe as “hellish travel conditions”, with the 22-km stretch taking up to three hours to traverse.

The dilapidated condition of the road has led to frequent accidents, raising safety concerns among residents.

Despite repeated assurances from political leaders during elections, the promises to repair the road have remained unfulfilled.

Local political and civic organisations have long demanded reconstruction of the road, highlighting the urgent need for repair of this vital link. However, to date, no significant maintenance or improvement work has been undertaken.

Frustrated by the authorities’ inaction, residents continue to endure daily hardships, calling on the state government and district administration to take immediate steps to restore the road and ensure safe travel.

Also Read: Jonai’s Crumbling Road Brings Villagers’ Daily Life to a Halt