"Have No Intention to Contest Elections", Says Rajen Gohain After Meeting Amit Shah

Disgruntled Assam Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Rajen Gohain met Union Home Minister Amit Shah at his residence in New Delhi on Friday.
Speaking to media persons after meeting Shah in Delhi, Rajen Gohain said that he does not have any intention to contest elections and that he is rather concerned for BJP’s well-being.
Rajen Gohain said, “This morning I got a call from Amit Shah ji asking me to meet him at his residence in Delhi at around 12 pm. I met him and apprised him on the current state of my mind and my grievances. He heard everything I had to say. Now it is up to him as to what decision he takes regarding the matter.”
“I do not have any intention to contest the elections nor did I go to him asking a ticket for the upcoming election. I discussed with him about BJP’s well-being since I am only concerned about the benefit of my party," he added.
Further Gohain said that he also spoke to Amit Shah on the treatment meted out to him by a cabinet minister of Assam.
He said, “I told the Union Home Minister about the remarks which Jayanta Malla Baruah made on me. He in return asked me ‘Who is Jayanta Malla Baruah?’ and that he does not know him.”
Notably, on August 18, Rajen Gohain, the chairman of the Assam Food and Civil Supplies Corporation Limited resigned from his post owing to his dissatisfaction over the recent delimitation process.
Gohain in his letter clearly claimed that the delimitation process has rendered the 10-Nagaon Lok Sabha constituency un-winnable for BJP candidate in the future also putting the people of Nagaon under threat because of the demographic change.