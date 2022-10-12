Incessant Rainfall Disrupts Normal Life in Sikkim, Around 200 Tourists Stranded

Normal life in Sikkim has been disrupted after incessant rainfall in the state in the past week.

Landslides triggered due to rains affected supply of piped water in the capital town and its neighbourhood and damaged private property and roads.

Around 200 tourists have been stranded in various places of North Sikkim district, officials said on Wednesday.

Meanwhile, the rains are set to continue and the meteorological department has issued a red alert in the state and warned of heavy to very heavy rainfall due to an upper air trough stretching from east Uttar Pradesh to Arunachal Pradesh across Bihar, sub-Himalayan West Bengal and Assam.

An advisory has been issued by the authorities to the people of Greater Gangtok to use water judiciously till the restoration is completed.

The heavy rains have damaged NH-10 that connects Indo-Bangladesh border via Siliguri to Gangtok blocking a lane of the main highway that links Sikkim to West Bengal, officials said.