“He Had Fever, Was Trembling”: Rita Chowdhury Makes Big Revelation After SIT Interrogation

Author Dr Rita Chowdhury appeared before the Special Investigation Team (SIT) of Assam Police on Tuesday in connection with the ongoing probe into the death of Zubeen Garg. She arrived at the CID headquarters around 11 AM and was questioned for nearly one and a half hours.

Speaking to the media after recording her statement, Dr Chowdhury made a striking revelation, saying she would have stopped Zubeen from travelling to Singapore if she had known about his health condition earlier.

“An ailing Zubeen should not have been allowed to travel to Singapore. Had I known about his condition in advance, I would have requested him not to go,” Dr Chowdhury said after her SIT testimony.

She further disclosed that during her last meeting with Zubeen—an interview recorded days before his departure—she noticed that his health was already deteriorating.

“He had a fever when he came to meet me. His body was trembling while he held my hand,” she said, recalling emotional moments from their last interaction.

Dr Chowdhury confirmed that apart from what was recorded on camera, she and Zubeen also had deep, personal conversations off camera about his life and struggles—details the SIT is now examining closely.

“I urged the government to review SOPs”: Dr Chowdhury

Commenting on the investigation process, Dr Rita Chowdhury avoided controversy but said authorities should reflect seriously on procedural lapses related to Zubeen’s treatment and travel.

“Himanta Biswa Sarma is an experienced leader. He knows what is right and what is wrong. I had appealed for a review of the SOP (Standard Operating Procedure) followed in Zubeen’s case,” she told reporters.

She refrained from making any further assertions, stating that it would be inappropriate to disclose everything publicly during an active investigation.

The SIT is expected to summon more high-profile individuals connected to Zubeen in the coming days as the probe deepens.

