Stop Misleading Assam on Zubeen Garg Case: Lurinjyoti Tears Into CM, BJP

In a sharply worded statement, Assam Jatiya Parishad (AJP) president Lurinjyoti Gogoi on Sunday condemned attempts to mislead the public on the demand for justice in the death of celebrated singer Zubeen Garg.

Addressing recent developments and ongoing controversies, Gogoi asserted that the people of Assam do not wish to be misled by selective narratives. He questioned whether certain topics were raised unnecessarily in public discourse, thereby attempting to diminish the legacy of Zubeen Garg.

“The people are now forced to ask whether the enormous love and respect Zubeen Garg commands is being intentionally undermined,” Gogoi said. He noted that while recent remarks by the Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma have brought some clarity, crucial questions remain unanswered. He pointed to the posthumous medical examination report that went viral, asking who initiated it and whether any arrests were made in connection with it.

Gogoi accused the ruling government of prioritizing politics over justice. “We have witnessed the Chief Minister and the BJP play politics over this case. After Zubeen Garg’s demise, the actions of the state—actions that should have upheld dignity—have instead been widely criticised by the AJP. What connection does justice have with vote-bank politics? If the Chief Minister cannot ensure justice, should the people then reconsider giving votes? Justice is not pursued under political flags, yet political theatrics continue on public platforms,” he said.

He added that while four accused individuals who were on the yacht with Zubeen Garg in Singapore have been arrested, twelve others are still absconding. Gogoi questioned why Wazid Ahmed, a Singapore citizen, has not yet been brought to Assam and why no action has been taken against others linked to the incident. He further demanded explanations regarding the Chief Minister’s possible business or personal ties with Abhimanyu Talukdar, President of the Assam Association of Singapore, and the prime accused in the Zubeen Garg death case, Shyamkanu Mahanta. Gogoi said, “The people have the right to know about any hidden connections and special favouritism.”

The AJP chief criticized the delay in ensuring judicial support for the investigation and stated that the CBI inquiry should have been initiated in cooperation with the judiciary, which has not yet happened. “From whom is the BJP seeking justice? The law will take its own course only when complaints are supported by verified evidence,” he said, expressing the AJP’s distrust in both the CID and SIT. He even suggested that if the Chief Minister, who also holds the Home portfolio, does not trust these agencies, he should step down from his position.

Gogoi also objected to statements made by the Chief Minister regarding the complaint evidence and alleged attempts to manipulate public opinion. “Was it appropriate to suggest that ‘some black elements exist in the complaint’? Why was Tarsem Mittal not questioned during the investigation despite his direct involvement in key aspects of the case?” he asked. He pointed out that the first report about the Singapore incident was shared with Garima Garg by Tarsem Mittal, whom Gogoi described as the primary person commercially exploiting Zubeen Garg’s legacy. He also questioned why Anita Deka Mahanta, wife of Shyamkanu Mahanta, has not been brought under investigative scrutiny.

He demanded clear answers on key issues: whether the SIT questioned the yacht captain who was present during the incident in Singapore; whether the rescue team, ambulance driver, medical staff, and the doctor who conducted the post-mortem were interrogated; whether records of yacht ticket bookings were collected; who allowed Zubeen Garg to dive into the sea without a life jacket; whether diving permissions were verified; and whether rescue team members were questioned.

“We will not allow any interference with traditional rites while paying tribute to Zubeen Garg,” Gogoi declared. He said that offering traditional tributes, including those involving alcohol, by indigenous communities, is their cultural right, and criticized the Chief Minister for insulting such customs.

Gogoi also questioned why government and private sponsors of cultural events like 'Rongali' have not faced investigation, and whether information related to the Enforcement Directorate (ED) probe is being withheld from the public. He urged the Chief Minister to focus on transparency and truth instead of electoral tactics, while also taking care of his health.

“The Chief Minister himself must come under the ambit of investigation. How did he gain prior information about what happened to Zubeen Garg? His attempt to suppress Zubeen Garg’s legacy has failed—because the more he tries to control the truth, the more the issue expands,” Gogoi concluded.

