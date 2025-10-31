"He Has Shown the Power of Resilience Through His Life”—AJP Chief on Roi Roi Binale

Today, Assam Jatiya Parishad (AJP) chief Lurinjyoti Gogoi, along with senior leaders Jagadish Bhuyan and Pankaj Lochan Goswami, attended the screening of late singer and actor Zubeen Garg’s final film, Roi Roi Binale, at Silver Screen Digital Cinema Hall in Bijoynagar.

After watching the film, Lurinjyoti Gogoi described it as deeply emotional, highlighting how the movie reflects Zubeen Garg’s life journey.

“Through this film, Zubeen da has portrayed significant events from his life, including his personal struggles, loneliness, and his experiences and also about the recent podcast with Reeta Chowdhury.

The film also touches on events in Assam connected to his life, including the political landscape,” Gogoi said.

He added, “It feels as though Zubeen da foresaw everything and has expressed his vision through this movie. He has demonstrated the power of time and resilience, showing how one can survive and grow through struggle. The film reflects harsh realities, yet also inspires perseverance and courage, a testament to Zubeen da’s enduring spirit.”

