“He Is an Expert in Hiding Chargesheets”: Gaurav Gogoi Slams CM Sarma

Congress MP Gaurav Gogoi challenged Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma to make the SIT report into singer Zubeen Garg’s death public and to explain alleged claims about the case.

Speaking at a press conference at the Hamren Circuit House in West Karbi Anglong . Gogoi said that if the chief minister believes Zubeen’s death was a murder, he should prove it publicly.

“If Himanta Biswa Sarma knows that Zubeen was murdered, then he should prove it in public. How it happened — he should make that public,” Gogoi said.

Gogoi pointed out that it has been more than 30 days since Zubeen’s demise and authorities have yet to provide clear answers.

He accused the chief minister of routinely withholding chargesheets and other documents in other cases. “This chief is an expert in hiding chargesheets — whether it’s about me, the Junmoni Rabha case, or Zubeen. He will never let the truth come out if he does not want it to,” Gogoi said.

He directly challenged Sarma to release the SIT findings: “I challenge Himanta Biswa Sarma to make the SIT report public. He does not value his own words.”

Gogoi urged transparency and said the public deserved clarity on the investigation. He added that politicians should not withhold facts and must allow the truth to emerge.

