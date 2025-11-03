Justice for Zubeen: Students of Duliajan College Hold Rally

The demand for justice for Zubeen Garg continues to resonate across Assam, with protests and rallies still being organised in various parts of the state.

On Monday, students of Duliajan College, along with participants from nearby schools and colleges, took to the streets seeking justice for their beloved artist.

Hundreds of students gathered on the Duliajan College campus to kick off the rally playing zubeen's song "Mayabini", Carrying banners and placards, the protestors marched through Jayanagar and Pipal Tala Tiniali before returning to the college premises.

The students’ union of Duliajan College, supported by students from several other institutions, organised the “justice march,” urging authorities to conduct a fair and transparent investigation into the singer’s death.

Speaking during the rally, one student said, “The government should deliver justice as soon as possible. As CM Sarma himself said it was a murder, there must be clarity behind it. The government should reveal the truth soon.”

Another student added, “We clearly say that we only want justice for our Zubeen da. Today, we, the student community, have come forward for Zubeen da. We want the culprits to be punished as soon as possible.”

Student leaders stated that the movement will continue until justice is delivered, reflecting the strong bond and respect the youth of Assam share for the singer.

