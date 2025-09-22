Foul Play in Zubeen's Death? Ravi Sarma Urges Assam CM to Probe ZG’s Death

Actor Ravi Sarma has joined the chorus of voices demanding a proper investigation into the death of Assam’s beloved musical icon, Zubeen Garg.

In an emotional Facebook post, Sarma shared his own experience of being unable to reach either Kahilipara or Sarusajai on Sunday due to the massive crowds of grieving fans who had gathered to bid farewell to the late singer. He described the outpouring of love as “a sea of people- Zubeen who loved his fans, and fans who loved Zubeen.”

Sarma admitted that, unable to witness the final journey in person, he followed the developments on social media. But his unease deepened after seeing a post shared by senior journalist Anupam Chakravarty, which raised serious concerns about the circumstances surrounding Garg’s death.

“Even if it feels unbelievable, it is true that some foul play with our artist’s life cannot be ruled out,” Sarma wrote, urging Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma and the Assam government to initiate a thorough investigation.

“As a fan and a friend of Zubeen, I appeal that no one should be allowed to get away with playing with the life of an invaluable treasure of Assam,” the actor added.

