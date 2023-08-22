Lakhimpur

Assam: Dwellers Have Narrow Escape After Car Crashes Into House

Fortunately, nobody inside the house was injured in the mishap as the vehicle halted just inches away from the main door.
Assam: Dwellers Have Narrow Escape After Car Crashes Into House
Assam: Dwellers Have Narrow Escape After Car Crashes Into House
Pratidin Time

Homeowners of a locality in Assam’s Lakhimpur district were in for a fright on Tuesday morning as a speeding vehicle crashed into their compound and overturned sideways, leaving them in a baffle.

The incident was reported from Pohumara region in the district. Sources said that the driver was allegedly intoxicated and lost control of his Bolero pickup van, subsequently crashing into the compound of the house. 

The unsuspecting dwellers had a narrow escape as the vehicle mowed down the fences around the house and overturned sideways.

Fortunately, nobody inside the house was injured in the mishap as the vehicle halted just inches away from the main door. 

However, the driver and another occupant of the vehicle sustained serious injuries and were rushed to a hospital for medical attention.

Local police were informed of the incident soon after.

Assam: Dwellers Have Narrow Escape After Car Crashes Into House
IMD Issues Orange Alert for Several Parts of Assam Till August 26
Assam police

Related Stories

No stories found.

No stories found.
lakhimpur>>latest-assam-news-breaking-news-assam/lakhimpur/assam-dwellers-have-narrow-escape-after-car-crashes-into-house
logo
Pratidin Time
www.pratidintime.com