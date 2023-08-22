Assam: Dwellers Have Narrow Escape After Car Crashes Into House

Homeowners of a locality in Assam’s Lakhimpur district were in for a fright on Tuesday morning as a speeding vehicle crashed into their compound and overturned sideways, leaving them in a baffle.
The incident was reported from Pohumara region in the district. Sources said that the driver was allegedly intoxicated and lost control of his Bolero pickup van, subsequently crashing into the compound of the house.
The unsuspecting dwellers had a narrow escape as the vehicle mowed down the fences around the house and overturned sideways.
Fortunately, nobody inside the house was injured in the mishap as the vehicle halted just inches away from the main door.
However, the driver and another occupant of the vehicle sustained serious injuries and were rushed to a hospital for medical attention.
Local police were informed of the incident soon after.