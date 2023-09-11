Headphones In Ears, Assam Youth Killed By Train While Crossing Tracks

A youth lost his life after being run over by a train while he was crossing the rail track with earphones plugged in. The incident was reported at Dhalpur in Assam’s Lakhimpur district on Monday afternoon.
Eyewitnesses said that the youth was hit by the train at the railway crossing near Uttarkhatani station. He was crossing the tracks with his earphones plugged in, oblivious of the fact that a train was coming in fast.
He died on the spot, they said, adding that the identity of the deceased is yet to be ascertained.
Notably, a bible was found beside his body. The police have been informed of the incident.
Recently, a college lecturer was killed after he came under a train at Tetelia in the Maligaon area of Guwahati. The deceased person was identified as one Safiqul Islam.
Following his death, it was revealed that Safiqul was a lecturer employed at a private college in Guwahati's Jalukbari locality.