Sivasagar Police Raids Official Residence of Subhalakshmi Dutta in Nazira

Continuing their investigation into the assault case, Sivasagar Police on Monday conducted a raid at the official residence of suspended APS Subhalakshmi Dutta in Nazira.
The accused police officer was taken to Nazira where her government quarter is located, sources informed.
The raid was conducted at her residence in the presence of the Additional Superintendent of Police (ASP) to uncover evidence supporting the allegations leveled against her.
The raid resulted in the recovery of several items where her domestic help was assaulted.
Earlier on September 9, Subhalakshmi Dutta, who surrendered before the Sivasagar Police for her involvement in an assault case was remanded to three-day police custody.
Notably, Dutta had eventually given herself up on Saturday morning outside the office of the superintendent of police in Sivasagar district. Dutta was absconding since August 26, after a case was registered against her by one Anima Praja who was working as domestic help at her Nazira residence.
Praja in her complaint had alleged that Dutta tried to murder her and also tortured her brutally during her stay as domestic help.