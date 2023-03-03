Assam: Health Department Announces Probe into Illegal Recruitment

The Health Department of Assam has announced an investigation against scam of illegal recruitment in the state.

In the investigation launched by the Health Department, 5 districts will be in radar of the investigators. These districts are Sivasagar, Dhemaji, Lakhimpur, Chararaideo and Nagaon.

A letter was conveyed to NHM’s Director Dr. MS Laksmi Priya.

The letter was sent by the Ministry of Health, Government of India.

Although there was no approval from the state government to recruit any employee most of them got it through bribery and link.

The recruitment scam surfaced when a section of employees, suspicious of their recruitment gathered documents. That revealed that most of the appointments were made without taking approval from the Government.

Last year, the Assam Government bifurcated the existing Health & Family Welfare department into two separate units to deliver improved healthcare services.

The two new departments are - the Health and Family Welfare Department, and the Medical Education and Research Department.

“In the interest of public service, the Governor of Assam is pleased to reorganise the existing health and family welfare department into two separate departments,” a notification issued by the state administrative reforms, training, pension and grievances department stated.

This will come into immediate effect, it added.