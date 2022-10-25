Health Department Recruitment Exam will be Held Soon: Assam CM

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Tuesday said that the Health Department Recruitment Examination will be conducted soon.

He said, “It is difficult to hold several recruitment examinations at the same time and so the recruitment of health department will be conducted slowly in the upcoming days.”

The health department will announce the date of the examination.

CM Sarma said, “The Recruitment process in Assam has improved and is better now and so the environment in the state will surely change completely.”

The chief minister reacted on the ‘Bharat Jodo Yatra’ of Congress and said that they will not get votes in the streets.

He said, “In order to get votes, they have to go inside houses of the citizens and inform them about the work their party has done so far.”