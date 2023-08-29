Zubeen Garg Draws Flak After Terming AJP as ‘Fotua’ Party

Popular Assamese singer and heartthrob Zubeen Garg landed in yet another controversy on Monday by making a remark on a state regional party, Assam Jatiya Parishad (AJP) that was formed after massive Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) protests.
While attending an event, Garg termed the party as a ‘fotua’ (nonsensical) party which is now being criticized by several including the party members.
Claiming to be a social leftist, the singer said, “I am a social leftist. I am not a supporter of BJP, Congress, AGP and the new fotua party AJP. I work for the people, not political parties.”
After making the comment, he told reporters, “AJP is a fotua party. After participating with me in the CAA andolan, they formed a political party.”
Meanwhile, AJP Vice President Dulu Ahmed slammed Zubeen stating that he is a political dalal artist who does not have any right comment on their party in an inebriated state.
Ahmed said, “I feel BJP is getting afraid of our party so they have to start to give money to opportunistic and dalal artists like Zubeen Garg to speak against our party.”
He further made a scathing attack on the singer by saying, “Let me tell you about the 420 artist. Which artist uses obscene language on a Bihu stage? Which artist opens his pants on stage while performing during the Bihu function? Which artist uses the money of the BJP to be transported to Guwahati from Dibrugarh pretending to be sick? The people of Assam are starting to be aware about the opportunistic artists like him.”
Giving a reply to Garg’s comment that they formed AJP after participating in CAA protest with him, Dulu said, “The CAA protest was initiated by the students’ union, not the artists. They only supported our protest. Also, a few artists participated in our protest for their own benefits and later joined the BJP.”
Dulu suggested that Zubeen Garg should be sent to a rehabilitation centre. He said, “Zubeen Garg needs treatment at a rehabilitation centre where several alcoholic and addicted people are sent. Maybe after living at the rehab centre for a while, he will start developing the feeling of Axomiya Jatiyabad. If needed, we shall bear all the costs needed for his treatment at the rehab.”
“There was a time when the people of Assam used to call him a Heartthrob but now the same people call him garbage,” he added.
Moments after Garg’s comment was broadcasted on media channel, Ahmed, taking to social media, wrote, “Mr. Zubeen Garg, I have never seen 420 and opportunist artist like you. You may be money but you fall in the human category. A leading cultural political broker like you has no right to get drunk and comment against our party. The people of Assam have seen your double face during the CAA andolan. Would you please inform public of how much money the chief minister gave you to speak against our party? We understand that dalal artists like you will keep on blabbering for just two rupees.” (translated from Assamese)