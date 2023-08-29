Zubeen Garg Draws Flak After Terming AJP as ‘Fotua’ Party

Moments after Garg’s comment was broadcasted on media channel, Ahmed, taking to social media, wrote, “Mr. Zubeen Garg, I have never seen 420 and opportunist artist like you. You may be money but you fall in the human category. A leading cultural political broker like you has no right to get drunk and comment against our party. The people of Assam have seen your double face during the CAA andolan. Would you please inform public of how much money the chief minister gave you to speak against our party? We understand that dalal artists like you will keep on blabbering for just two rupees.” (translated from Assamese)