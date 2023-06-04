Heat Wave Claims Life of Youth in Assam’s Goalpara

Rising temperatures have led to an unprecedented situation across Assam. Amid the scorching heat, a youth was found dead in Goalpara on Sunday.
The youth is suspected to have died unable to bear the extreme heat. The incident has been reported at a shop in Goalpara’s Bor Bazaar area. The youth was found dead in a veranda of a shop, sources said.
After people witnessed the body, they informed the police about the incident. The police reached the spot and sent the body of the youth for post-mortem report to the Goalpara Civil Hospital.
However, the youth has not been identified so far.
Meanwhile, Amid scorching heat conditions and the continuous rise of the Mercury level, the Kamrup Metro District Administration has directed to reschedule the normal school timing for both Government provinicialised and private schools.
The order shall come into effect from June 5 onwards and shall remain until further notice.
The timings of the schools will be as follows:
L.P Schools – 7.30 am to 12 noon
M.E Schools- 7.30 am to 12.30 pm
HS/HS Schools- 7.30 am to 1 pm