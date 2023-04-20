Expected Increase In Rainfall Activity Over NE, IMD Issued Yellow Alert.

The India Metrological Department (IMD) on Thursday predicted fairly widespread to widespread rainfall activity with heavy rainfall/hail/thunderstorm lightning with gusty winds over the northeast region from April 20 to 23.

Meanwhile, the city of Guwahati is expected to remain cloudy with rain/storms likely from April 20-24, however, on April 25-26, the city could witness heavy thunderstorms, the IMD said in a report.

“A north-south trough with its axis at 1.5 km above mean sea level runs roughly along Long. 93°E to the north of Lat. 25°N. Moisture incursion due to strong low-level Southerly/ Southwesterly winds from the Bay of Bengal to Northeast India is very likely during 20-23 April 2023. Under its influence Fairly widespread to widespread rainfall activity with heavy rainfall/hail/thunderstorm lightning with gusty winds is very likely over the northeast region,” the report from the IMD reads.

The Maximum temperature in Guwahati as on April 20 was recorded as 37°C while, the minimum temperature is likely to remain at 20.0°C.

Probable Impacts

· Visibility may become poor due to intense spell of rainfall leading to traffic congestion.

· Temporary Disruption of traffic due to water logging in roads/ uprooting of trees/ breaking of tree branches leading to increased travel time.

· Uprooting of trees may cause damages to power sector

· Possibility of damages to vulnerable structures due to strong winds.

· Partial Damages to Kutcha Houses and Huts due to uprooting of trees.

· Small boats may get torn from their moorings due to strong/gusty winds.

· Possibilities of Flash floods due to intense spell of rainfall.

· Heavy rainfall / Hail may damage the standing crops and vegetables in the maturity stage.

· High winds may cause lodging of vegetables and plants.

· Lightning may injure people and cattle at open place.

· Dispersion of soil from the field and hence seed displacement and poor germination of seeds.

Actions suggested

• Follow traffic advisories issued, if any.

• Avoid staying in vulnerable structure.

• Propping of the vegetable pandals recommended.

• Take shelter during thunderstorm/lightning activities.

• Provide mulch at the base of the crop to prevent soil and root damage.

• Avoid working in the fields during thunderstorm/lightning period and ensure proper mechanism to avoid runoff in case of rain.

• Postpone sowing of seeds; if already sown, avoid water stagnation in the field and cover the seeded area with natural mulching materials like straw, farm residues etc.

• Be Updated.